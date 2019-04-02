Image copyright Getty Images

Criminal Investigations Department (CID) on Tuesday for Ghana say dem arrest 2 Nigerians wey dey behind 11 armed gang who steal total Ghc2.6million cedis over de last 12 months.

De gang according to CID Boss, DCOP Maame Tiwaa Addo-Danquah dey behind de robbery den rape of British schoolgirls for Kokrobite last year.

Dem steal 11 mobile phones, mini iPads, wedding rings, £180 and collected dia ATM cards. Dem san rape six of de girls wey dem steal Ghc940,000 from de British nationals.

Police say one Ghanaian driver, Nana Israel Damascus who chop 34 years be de gang dema driver, dem arrest am too for Kasoa.

Police say dem arrest de two Nigerians, Daniel Ackan, 34 den Faith around on 9 March, 2019, de Criminal Investigations Department of de Ghana Police Service revealwho confess to at least 11 armed robberies, rape den stuff.

Addressing press conference for de DIC Headquarters, DCOP Maame Yaa Tiwaa Addo-Danquah reveal sey "on Friday 16 March, 2019 dem do identification parade wey 12 out of 16 available witnesses identify three of dem as de people wey rob den rape dem."

Since June 2018 to February 2019 dem steal eleven different places, rape 12, shoot innocent victims den terrorize people for dema homes for Ghana.

Police currently dey work hard make dem arrest de remaining two suspects who dey on de run.