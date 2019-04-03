Image copyright AFP/Getty Image example Presido Abdelaziz Bouteflika don dey rule Algeria since 1999

Algeria President Abdelaziz Bouteflika don resign afta weeks of protests, state media report.

Oga Bouteflika, wey don dey for power for 20 years, bin don already drop im plan to do number five time as opposition do strong head.

Di powerful Algerian army bin say make dem declare di 82-year-old say im no dey fit to rule.

Di presido wey im bodi no too strong, suffer stroke six years ago and neva too show face for public since.

Pipo jolly for di capital Algiers, as dem press dia car horns, wave national flags and sing.

Image copyright EPA Image example Pipo sing for di capital Algiers

Di state TV report say im resign na wit immediate effect. According to di constitution, di Senate speaker go take over for short time as head of state until dem do fresh elections.

Wetin go happun next?

Dem suppose do elections for 18 April but postpone am and di ruling National Liberation Front (FLN) say dem go organise national conference on reforms.

Di FLN don rule Algeria since di kontri win independence from France for 1962 afta seven years of kasala.

Oga Bouteflika, wey enta office for 1999, use strong hand hold di kontri afta bloody civil war against Islamist insurgents wey kill 150,000 pipo.

Di chairman of di upper house of parliament, Abdelkader Bensalah, go become caretaker presido for three months until elections.