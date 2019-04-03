Image copyright GBHS Deido

Cameroon Health Minister, Manaouda Malachie don suspend de nurses dem weh deh film school boy weh e class mate chuk wit nife shar'am for social media.

Minister suspend dem for 'unprofessional behaviour' weh deh show wen deh rush form five student for Government Bilingual High School for Deido District Hospital.

De minister give de names of de nurses as: Ndonda Epse Mbella Fidele Marie, Ntogni Celestine Epse Kouam and Nlontchi Ndeko Celestine.

De tori na say student for form five GBHS Diedo die on Friday as e class mate chuk e wit knife.

De student die for Deido District Hospital afta deh rush e for dia. Some nurse just di take photo and video as deh bin di try for safe de boy e life put'am for social media.

Afta emergency meeting for Deido district hospital wit regional delegate, Health Minister Dr. Manuoada Malachie condemn dis kana action.

Skip Twitter post by @DrManaouda Tout en désapprouvant vivement le comportement de certain personnel de l'HD de Deido, je voudrais témoigner ma proximité à la famille de la victime de cet acte odieux. Je viens de prescrire une enquête en vue de déterminer prioritairement les responsabilités dans cette affaire. — Dr MANAOUDA MALACHIE (@DrManaouda) March 30, 2019

Minister for Secondary Education, Nalova Lyonga as e di launch school games say make deh mimba de boy weh e die for GBHS Deido.

GBHS Deido don get kana bad news before. For 2014 tori bin komot say se school pikin dem bin di send message around how for recruit Boko Haram mimbas.

Den for 2018 claim na say some boys for Anglophone section sexually abuse anoda small boy before dis wan weh deh kill student.