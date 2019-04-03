Di Independent National Electoral Commission INEC don resume on Wednesday to announce more results from di govnorship election for Rivers State.

For di ones wey dem don announce wen we write dis tori, for Wednesday morning wen dem resume, candidate of di People's Democratic Party Govnor Nyesom Wike dey lead wit more than five hundred thousand votes.

For Ogu Bolo, AAC get 814 votes while PDP get 11855.

For Obio-Akpor, AAC get 7495 votes, PDP 281164.

For Asari Toru LGA, AAC get 18945 and PDP 32172.

Degema: AAC 5071, PDP 12133.

Pesin wey follow Govnor Wike for back na di candidate of di African Action Congress AAC Candidate, Biokpomabo Awara.

WATCH AM LIVE HIA:

Di local goment dem wey INEC don announce results na Port Harcourt, Ikwerre, Andoni, Oyigbo, Eleme, Opobo Nkoro and Bonny. Odas na Okrika, Akuku Toru, Omuma, Tai, Ahoada East, Emohua, Etche and Ogba/Egbema/Ndoni, Ogu Bolo, Obio-Akpor and Asari Toru.

Di State Returning Officer for di govnorship election, Prof. Teddy Adias say dem don begin collate results for di remaining six local goment dem wey dem bin neva collate results before dem stop for 10 March. Im say if di results ready, dem go also announce dem later on Wednesday.

INEC also announce results of outstanding National Assembly election wey dem bin do supplementary election for on 9 March and na still PDP wey clear all of dem.

Betty Apiafi, Sen. George Thompson Sekibo and Dr. Farah Dagogo na dem INEC say dey go Senate to represent Rivers State pipo.