Illegal gun factory wey dey produce AK-47 for Benue don dey on for 20 years - Military

Image example

Nigeria military dey look for 13 pipo wey get hand for illegal arms manufacturing business for Benue State, north central of di kontri.

Operation Whirl Stroke officers dem bin discover two illegal factories for Logo local goment wey don dey in operation for 20 years dey produce guns.

Di Commander, Operation Whirl Stroke, Maj. Gen. Adeyemi Yekini tell BBC news Pidgin say dem bin get tip off say e get some bad pipo wey dey produce arms for Ukum and Logo local goment.

"As we hear di report, we come tell our investigation unit and dem come shaperly begin to chook eye for di mata and e take dem four weeks before dem arrest two of di bad boys and we still dey look for odas," im tok.

Military give di names of di suspects as Ati Cephas wey be telecommunication engineer and learn arms manufacturing for Mauritania and Mnsuga Teryila.

Image example Herdsmen don attack different states inside Nigeria for 2017

Although Ati wey be di main suspect don dey in di business for fifteen years, di main owner of di factory still dey on di run but army say dem go find am soon.

Di military bin catch dem for Anyiin for Logo and Ukum local govment areas.

BBC Pidgin find out say out of di 15 pipo, nine of dem dey participate for di actual production of arms and di remaining four be like middle men between di manufacturers and di buyers.

Maj. Gen. Yekini tell BBC Pidgin say di major pesin wey di buy di arms dey for Taraba State and say military dey look for am everywia.

"Most of di arms wey dem dey produce dey land for Taraba State as di major buyer dey for dia and we dey try to catch am," im explain.

Image example On 11 January 2018 dem bin don mass burial for pipo wey herdsmen bin kill for Benue State capital Makurdi

BBC find out say di arm manufacturing factory no get any organised structure and di kind of arms wey dem di produce range from sub machine guns, AK-47 assault riffles and pistols.

Oga Yekini say na dis bad boys get hands for di security wahala and di kili-kili wey di happun for Benue State and say military don launch investigation to find out weda dat kain factory still dey oda places for di state.