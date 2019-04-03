Image copyright Ademola adeleke/twitter

High Court for Abuja don cancel di nomination of Senator Ademola Adeleke as di govnorship candidate of di PDP for Osun State election wey hold for September 2018.

Justice Othman Musa wey give di judgement say oga Adeleke no get di minimum secondary school qualification to contest for Govnor as di Nigeria Constitution tok.

Di Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) bin declare Adegboga Oyetola as di winner on 27 September but on 22 March, di state election tribunal cancel oga Oyetola victory, carri am give oga Adeleke.

Di court say oga Adeleke carry fake West African Examination Council Senior School Certificate give INEC. Di court say im no get any evidence to show say im really graduate from di Muslim High School, Ede, Osun State wey im say im go because di school no get any informate about am afta 1980.

Adeleke don argue say im go di school for 1976 come graduate for 1981. Im say im get plans to challenge di ruling.