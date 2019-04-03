Image copyright Getty Images

Nigeria president Muhammadu Buhari, plus different Nigeria leaders dey para ontop police killing of innocent Nigerian Kolada Johnson.

Inside statement wey oga Buhari tok tok pesin Femi Adesina sign, im vow say di pipo wey kee Kolade Johnson must face prosecution for court.

According to presido Buhari, "goment no go tolerate any kain brutality or violation of right against Nigerians."

Im also say, "any officer of di law or any goment worker wey dem catch go surely face di law."

Nigeria senate president Bukola Saraki also send im condolence to di Johnson family for social media. Im say di killing of Kolade plus oda innocent Nigerians don make di Nigeria Senate do sharp sharp wit di Police Reform Bill.

Different Nigerians enta twitter show solidarity wit Kolade family as dem dey mourn di death of dia son.

Stray bullet bin hit Kolade Johnson wen anti cultism unit of Nigeria police go do raid for Onipetesi, Lagos Abeokuta road on Sunday