Strong Islamic law wey Brunei introduce on Wednesday for anybodi wey do gay sex and adultery to face death by stoning as punishment, na im don spark international reaction and condemnation from members of LGBT community .

Dis new law wey take effect from 4 April, 2019 go also cover oda crimes wey include amputation for pipo wey tiff.

Nigerian gay rights activist Bisi Alimi for interview with BBC Pidgin tok say "di law no go well as to be gay no be crime."

Im say "di law get as e be as pipo wey dey part of di community na pipo brothers, sisters and pikin."

Brunei gay community express shock and fear for wetin dem call "old school punishment."

Before now, Homosexuality dey illegal for Brunei and e dey punishable by upto 10years for prison.

Many African kontris including Nigeria, Uganda, Ghana and Cameroon get laws wey make am criminal offence to be gay, lesbian, bisexual and transgender.