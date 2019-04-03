Image copyright Getty Images Image example Nigeria ,DR Congo, Ethiopia, South Sudan, and Sudan na di African kontris wey dey di list

Over 100 million pipo dey suffer from serious hunger and for di past three years di number of kontris dem wey dey affected by hunger don increase, dat na according to latest report from three ogbonge organizations.

Na Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO), World Food Programme (WFP) and EU "Global Report on Food Crises for 2018 reveal dis one.

According to di report serious hunger dey for eight kontri dem, di kontri dem na Afghanistan, Democratic Republic of Congo, Ethiopia, Nigeria, South Sudan, Sudan, Syria and Yemen.

Di report also say na like 113 million pipo for inside 53 kontri dem wey suffer from serious food wahala last year alone, and na katakata and bad weather na im be di main cause.

Dem no support media player for your device “I write di book to clear pipo wetin happun for goment” - Jonathan

Di food wahala for 2019 show say "Yemen, Democratic Republic of Congo, Afghanistan, Ethiopia, Syrian Arab Republic, Sudan, South Sudan and northern Nigeria go still dey among di world severe food crises for 2019.

Image copyright Getty Images Image example Over 113 million pipo for di world dey hungry

For inside 16 states for northern Nigeria and Federal Capital Territory, di number of pipo for 'Crisis' and 'Emergency' reduce by 40 percent between June and August 2017 and 2018 to 5.3 million.

"World Food Programme Executive Director, David Beasley, say while e dey important to save life and reduce di suffer-suffer of human being, humanitarian assistance no fit solve di problem of food crises."

Beasley also tok say e dey important to attack wetin dey cause hunger: fight-fight, instability and bad weather."