Image copyright Nyesom Wike

Rivers State Govnor Nyesom Wike don win re-election for second term.

Nigeria election office INEC declare Wike wey be PDP candidate re-elected on Wednesday evening wit 886,264 votes, according to Prof. Teddy Adias wey be di Returning Officer for di election.

AAC Biokpomabo Awara wit 173,859 votes carri second for di 9 March election.

Di result INEC declare na from 21 out of di 23 local goment aresa wey dey Rivers State.

Na Abua Odual and Gokana LGAs na im no get results from di govnorship election.

For Abua Odual, Dr Ferry Nwafor wey be Collation Officer say for security reasons, no election hold for dat local goment, sake of violence.

Di State Collation Officer Prof Teddy Adias say according to section 47 of INEC regulations and guidelines, dem go enta zero for di entire Abua Odual local goment.

Gbaranor Godwin Christian wey be di Collation officer for Gokana local goment say election hold but na wen dem wan do collation of results naim gbege start so Dem no fit do anything. Im say na for di DPO of Gokana office, im hand over evritin give di Electoral officer but im come add say dem no get any results sheet from di polling units so no results for Gokana local goment.

Di State Returning Officer Prof. Adias come take 30 minutes break afta which dem come back come declare di winner.

