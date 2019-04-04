Image copyright Gulf News

Federal goment of Nigeria say dem no carri bad for mind wen dem release di names of five of dia kontri pipo wey go rob for UAE.

Special Assistant to Presido Muhammadu Buhari on Diaspora mata, Abike Dabiri-Erewa na she tok dis one afta some Nigerians for social media begin drag her for her comments on di young men arrest for UAE wey go tiff for bureau de change.

"Dis no be about tribe or wia you come from. Wen you go out dia, you dey carri Nigerian passport," she tell BBC Pidgin.

Her tweet on di issue make some Nigerians accuse her say she dey target one ethnic group for di kontri.

"We suppose praise those wey go rob for Dubai?" Na wetin she ask our tori pesin wey ask her about di reactions of pipo for social media.

"If dem turn am to tribal thing for social media, na disgrace, no be something we suppose to encourage.

"Di names and pishures dey all over di place as di kontri (wia dem rob) officially release dem.

Image copyright Abike Dabiri-Erewa Image example Madam Abike Dabiri-Erewa

Madam dabiri-Erewa come add say di Nigerians go face di penalty of wetin dem do.

"Dem comit crime and dat kontri get laws. You want make Nigeria go beg say some pipo rob...make dem go through fair trial.

"We no dey wash our hands from dem, but make dem get fair trial," she tok.

Tori be say di men go rob bureau de change for Sharjah, wey dey United Arab Emirates of about Dh2.3 million.

Image copyright Gulf News

Camera catch dem as dem dey break enta di bureau de change and scata di glass before dem tiff and run.

Madam Dabiri-Erewa bin list dia names as Chimuanya Emmanuel Ozo, Benjamin Nwachukwu Ajah, Kingsley Ikenna Nwonka, Toochukwu Leonard Arise and Chile Micah Ndumodu.