Her 14 years experience wit different nannies don make dis Lagos banker decide say she no fit completely trust any nanny again.

Nannies don become part many family lives for Nigeria and oda parts of di world, especially for working mamas and papas.

" I don have one wen I trust so much , truly e be like family, if my family come we go hug, greet like we all na di same. And dis one take all di keys for my box, my house, my room, make im own copy."

"So if I comot tink say I don lock my house, im go bring out im keys, go, take wetin im want, lock am back. So if I come back I go dey wonder say haha... I lock dis place? abi I lose money?" Ann Oragu tell BBC News Pidgin.

No laws dey wey dey directly protect nannies or oda domestic staff inside Nigeria, according to experts.

And na sao cases of abuse dey common among those wey dey use pikin dem as house help, nanny or domestic staff.

Di number of nannies wey I don employ inside dis 14 years go reach 10 and kain tin wey I don see dey make me fear, di Lagos banker tok.

For di past four years, Child Care Psychologist, Pamela Akinboye wey dey train nannies for years say she and her team don record a yearly request of at least 1000 enquiries for nannies inside Lagos alone.

Di reason be say more homes inside Lagos get just mama and papa and pikin as family members and both parents dey work, so paid support dey necessary but issue of trust and fear dey di mind of di parents, according to Pamela Akinboboye.

Pamela Akinboboye dey operate Icarella Childcare Services Ltd wey be organization wey dey provide adult nannies to homes and she say wetin dey common wit cases of adult nannies na verbal abuse.

Types of Nanny

"Nannies dey different from house keeper' according to Pamela.

Dooler or Maternity nanny, General nanny, Governess, Special needs nanny na some of di categories of different nannies wey pipo dey confuse at different stages to be di same, and na dis mata make me decide to begin support women wey get fears about leaving dia homes in di hands of nannies, according to Akinboye.

"Our focus (for Icarella Childcare Services) na knowledge based child care, we want make nannnies dey care for children and engage dem in structured way; saftey for children, nutrition for children, Hygen for children and how dem go translate dat knowledge to child care" Pamela tell BBC Pidgin

As e be say in many modern homes both parents dey work, high demand for domestic support like nannies dey.

'Nannies dey see tins'

Image example Ladi Gold don dey do fulltime nanny work for di past 24 monthas afta many years wey she don dey do am on part time.

Ladi Gold na nanny wey don see days and she believe say na di way most families dey treat dia nannies na make dis issue of trust dey.

"E get some family you go work for, dem go tell you say na only once you go eat, odas, e go dey pain dem say you eat food wey na you work and cook for dem"

"I don work for di one wey go spoil you wit money, but everi day you go cry" Ladi tok.

Experts dey advice pipo wey get issues wit nannies to put dia children for crèche. For Icarella Childcare Services dem dey work wit complete legal documents wey dey clearly define di roles of all parties (both di nanny and di employer of di nanny) wey dey involved and protects against abuse.

Di fear of being on di wrong side of di law go put everyone in check, according to Pamela.

Now, na Pamela connect Ladi to work as nanny for Ann and so far dem dey live peacfully..

