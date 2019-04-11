Image copyright Reuters Image example Na since 1989 oga Omar al-Bashir use coup collect power from one civilian goment inside di kontri.

Sudan military on Thursday afternoon say dem don seize power, arrest President Omar al-Bashir afta nearly 30 years wey im dey power.

Di kontri defence minister Awad Mohamed Ahmed Ibn Ouf wey give di announcement for national TV say dem go arrest President Bashir "inside a safe place".

Di defence minister say dem go set transitional military council for two years and dem go release all political prisoners.

For di announcement, oga Awal say di kontri go maintain diplomatic relationships with oda kontris.

Di military also three months state of emergency, according to di Defence Minister Awad Mohamed Ahmed Ibn Auf

Before di announcement , thousands of residents for di Sudan capital city of Khartoum begin chant say dia leader Omar al-Bashir regime "don fall."

Reuters news agency dey quote unnamed sources say di president don step down and consultation dey under way to set up transitional council, but we never fit confirm di tori.

Image copyright Anadolu Agency Image example President Omar al-Bashir inside white cloth dey waka comot afta im vote for 2015

Di protesters say dem "dem no go comot from here, we dey wait for di big news. But we know say Bashir must go."

According to eye witness dem wey tok to Reuters and AFP, some Sudanese soldiers raid di office of one group wey dey linked to di President ruling National Congress for Khartoum.

President Bashir don dey for power since 1989 wey be 30 years now.