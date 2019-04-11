Producers: Ogechi Obidiebube, Usifo Omozokpea

Nollywood actress and Instagram comedian, Etinosa Idemudia don explain give BBC Pidgin wetin push her to naked her whole bodi inside live video for March, 2019.

Di actress video bin go viral on social media wey show as she dey dance naked for MC Galaxy live Instagram talent show.

No be small yabis she chop especially for women hand wey she say yab her pass men.

Etinosa and her management don try comot some of di video even though she say she know say her naked video go dey on top internet forever.

Dat one no still stop her to share some of di correct plans wey she get for her future as she dey move on wit her life.

Video: Sarah Tiamiyu, Gift Ufuoma