Paul Atanga Nji, Cameroon Minister of Territorial Administration don say partners di use Anglophone crisis for make moni.

"Ah read for some NGO say Cameroon get more dan 400,000 internally displace pipo no bi true and ah fit call'am fake news".

Atanga Nji say e bi unfortunate say some partners wan use situation for Northwest and Southwest for business, for make moni.

But UN for dia February report for assistance say for February, say 444,213 pipo run go oda areas for kontri, 370,000 dey for host communities, and de crisis di touch 4million pipo.

Atanga Nji say na 152,000 pipo run go oda areas for kontri. Afta 60 taims weh deh travel go Northwest and Southwest, deh don give assistance for 75,000 pipo.

"We don identify IDPs and assistance no go take taim for reach, with support for we partners", minister tok.

Wen Prime Minister, Philemon Yang launch de assistance plan for 2018, deh bin target FCFA 12, 716,500 billion, and about 74 000 pipo bin run go oda areas last year. De assistant plan don enta numba 8 moon.

For e own assistance for de who kontri as 8 regions for kontri di feel heat for crisis, UN say pipo dia need don increase by 30 percent.

UN say deh need about £229 billion for helep for provide material for pipo for de 8 regions for Cameroon.