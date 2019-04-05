Image copyright Nigeria police/twitter

Nigerian Police don sack one of di officers wey dey involved for di death of 36-year-old Kolade Johnson on Sunday.

Dem tok dis one inside statement wey dia tok tok pesin for Lagos, Bala Elkana release. Di statement reveal say di officers wey dey involved undergo internal trial wey dem call Orderly Room Trial and na five witnesses testify for di trial.

Afta di trial dem find one of di officers, Inspector Ogunyemi Olalekan, guilty. Dem tok say wetin im do dey unlawful and im use of im AK 47 rifle go against Force Order 237b on di use of Firearms. Dem punish am wit dismissal from service and prosecution.

Dem no find evidence wey link di oda officer, Sergeant Godwin Orji to di shooting so dem let am go.

Dem don hand di main suspect, Ogunyemi Olalekan to di Criminal Investigation Department, Panti, for prosecution inside court.