Some young Nigerians wey call demsef ConcernedNigerians and Nigerian Wailers dey protest for Lagos State south west of di kontri say make goment scrap di Special Anti-Robbery Squad SARS division of di police force.Last year, some groups too bin do protest ontop di di #ENDSARS campaign wey start for social media but later enta streets.

Di protesters bin dey provoke for di many tori of how police anti-robbery squad SARS team dey do pipo anyhow. Even rights group Amnesty International release report wey accuse di police unit say dem dey kill pipo without trial.

Di most recent case wey provoke di youths wey enta streets for different Nigerian cities on Friday na di killing of one Kolade Johnson by men of di anti-cultism unit of police for Mangoro area of Lagos.Pesin wey gada di protesters, of Adelaja Adeoye say make goment prosecute publicly di officer wey kill Kolade. As e be so, Nigeria police don sack di officer wey dem say fire di bullet, and say dem go carri am go court.Top Nigeria musician Femi Kuti join do di protest for Lagos wey dey also hold for cities like Abuja, Kano and Portharcourt.