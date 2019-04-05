Image copyright Nigeria Police Force/Twitter

Nigeria police dey assure kontri pipo say dem no need to panic as dem launch very big security action plan wey dem call "Operation Puff Adder."

Di Acting Inspector General of Police Muhammed Adamu launch di operation wey be collabo with di Nigeria Armed Forces plus Department of State Security to free di kontri especially Kaduna, Katsina, Kogi, Niger and Zamfara state.

Di collabo go involve heavy movement of security pipo wey di IGP say dem dey "well trained, well equipped and well-motivated"

Im call area pipo to join hands wit dem becos no mata how good any police organisation dey for world, dem no go fit fight criminals like armed robbers, kidnappers, cattle rustlers witout dia help.