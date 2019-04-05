Image copyright Stephen Urueye/Facebook Image example Stephen Urueye graduate as medical doctor for 2018.

Police for Lagos state Nigeria say dem done gbab two suspects in connection to di stabbing and killing of one medical doctor for Lagos University Teaching Hospital LUTH.

Di tok tok pesin Bala Elkana tell BBC Pidgin say dem dey investigate di case.

#justiceforstephen: Police don arrest two suspect onto killing of LUTH doctor

Dr Stephen Urueye wey be student medical doctor wey dey work wit Lagos University Teaching Hospital (LUTH), die for hospital a day afta some bad pipo stab am near LUTH.

Di Police PRO say di doctor dey out wit im friends on Thursday night before arm robbers attack am along di lagoon. Dem snatch im valuable items come woninjure am.

Im fellow doctors and student doctors enta road to protest di killing and to ask goment to give dem beta security for the area as dis no be the first time jaguda pipo dey attack doctors dia.

Dr Ureya wey study medicine and surgery die two days afta im attend im convocation ceremony.