Image copyright Rex Features Image example Five years ago, Efe Obada neva even play American football

"If you wan book am you gatz to say: "Di Efe Obada room abeg. 'Dat mean say yuo know how far.

"If pesin dey dia, I go kick am comot..."

Efe dey joke about di meeting room wey BBC tori pipo bin wan follow am enta for NFL Headquarter for UK.

Dis na di room first meeting as dem just tear rubber am. For one of di walls, big foto hang dia. Inside di foto, Obada dey dia and im team mates surround am, all of dem dey smile.

Dem take di foto wen di 26 year old first join NFL for September 2018.

Born in Nigeria, Obada move go Netherlands to live wit im mama wen im dey eight years old. Two years later, dey carri im wit e sister go London.

Di informate of how two of dem take reach England capital still no clear. Pipo don use di word "trafficked" but Obada neva exactly describe am wit dat word.

Im bin don tok for one blog wey dey for Carolina Panthers website for August 2017 say na one stranger wey supposed to look afta im and e sister bring dem come- but dey no look afta dem.

For di age of 10, dem abandon im and e sister on di streets of Hackney, east London.

Image copyright Big Kid Foundation Image example Obada spent di majority of im childhood for south London

Di two of dem bin sleep outside for two nights before one security guard give dem wia to sleep for di tower block wey im dey work. Wit di security guard help, one of dia mama friend come begin look afta two of dem for short period. Wen dat arrangement scata, Obada spent di remaining of im childhood wit more than 10 different families.

"Dis na my life. Na my story be dis. Na wetin I pass through." E tok.

"Sometimes condition og critical but e go normal again. Den as I enta NFL, I look back see all dis pipo wey get opinion about my life, e dey like: 'Oh, actually maybe e no dey normal.'

"But dat time e dey normal for me. Na my surroundings. You just need to survive. You sabi wetin I mean?"

Obada sister dey wit am throughout dia time inside foster care and two of dem remain close, but e refuses to share anytin more about her.

E no still gree share informate about im wife - wey im call "im rock". E tok say dem meet for London and she "see di broken child and love am like dat" but her name? na Off limits.

Image copyright Rex Features Image example For January e sign new one-year extension to im contract

Wen im future football mate dey graduate from college at di age of 22, Obada dey work for one factory inside Welwyn Garden City for England. E no ever don play competitive sport for im life - let alone di ogbonge game of American football.

Im introduction come afta one chance meeting wit im old friend. Di friend encourage Obada to attend training session wit British American football team London Warriors.

Wit height of 6ft 6 inches e get di stature to succeed. He also get di attitude to make am - and because football offer am di opportunity to use all im aggression from im difficult childhood to do beta tin.

Image copyright Getty Images Image example Obada play defensive end and tight end for im 10 matches for di Panthers last term

Afta just five games wit di Warriors, Obada dey on im way to United States. E attend Dallas Cowboys practice session wen dem dey play for London for 2014.

For April 2015 di Cowboys sign am - but dem release am witout even playing one game. E also spent time wit Kansas City Chiefs and di Atlanta Falcons before once again dem let am go.

"In dos days I bin get planti No, but I dey use to dat," e tok.

Di NFL International Pathway finally provide yes. Obada dey part of di first intake for one programme wey dem set up for 2017 to give international athletes di chance to make am.