'E dey unfair to suggest say I no care about di kill-kill wey dey happun for Zamfara.

For im official twitter handle di president say nothing dey more important for am dan to stop dis bad tin.

Protester burst dis weekend afta di Speaker of Zamfara State House of Assembly Sanusi Rikiji, on Friday claim say jaguda pipo kill 50 members of Civilian Joint Task Force for di north west state.

Pipo wey do di I no go gree waka wear red cloth to show di kill - kill wey dey happun for di state.

Oga Buhari also say make Nigerians no play politics with wetin dem happun for Zamfara state.

#zamfarakillings dey trend for Nigeria

Nigeria Air Force say Air Task Force for Operation DIRAN MIKIYA don destroy area wey jaguda pipo dey operate for Birnin Magaji Local Government Area of Zamfara state.

Air Commodore Ibikunle Daramola, wey be Air force tok- tok pesin na im tok dis one for inside statement for Abuja.