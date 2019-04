Meet woman wey burn her husband

Image copyright MARTIN EBERLEN

One evening, one man Deepak Ahluwalia bin press im wife face wit hot iron, come leave mark for her face.

Di wife Kiranjit Ahluwalia bin dey in serious pains sotay she no fit sleep.

30 years afta di kasala happen, she nack her tori give BBC say na dis one make her provoke come begin plan to do her husband back so dat im sef go feel di pain wey she bin dey feel.

Dat same night for 1989 wey her Indian husband press her face wit iron, she pour petrol for di man leg wen im dey sleep, come set am fire.

She cari her pikin japa from di house.

"I tink say I go just burn im leg so im no go fit pursue me. I go just give am mark so anytime wey im see di mark, im go remember me."

She say she bin don dey suffer serious abuse her husband hand for 10 years since di first day wen dem marry.

Kiranjit insist say she bin no wan kill her husband.

But 10 days later, Deepak die from serious wunjure.

For December dat year, Kiranjit go jail afta dem sentence her to life in prison for her husband death.

Image copyright PA Image example Kiranjit Ahluwalia (second from left) dey hold hands wit Pragna Patel (second from right) as she dey waka free from prison

But wen one advocacy group take up her case, di court retry di case come sentence her to three years and four months in prison, di exact amount of time she bin don already serve.

Dem release her sharp sharp.