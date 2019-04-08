Image copyright Ahmed Sanni

Sani Ahmed wey dey stay Shinkafi LGA for Zamfara, North-West Nigeria tell BBC Pidgin say e no get house at di moment afta jaguda pipo burn im house, kill 3 of im family members.

Ahmed narrate how last week Monday jaguda pipo come out from bush wit guns begin attack and shoot pipo for Kware town, im dey market wen di gbege start.

Di wife and children manage escape wen di gbege start, but di wife break leg afta she fall inside gutter.

Im brothers and uncle no dey lucky as dem die inside dat attack.

"As I dey tok to you now I no get house, dem burn my house and kill 2 of my elder brothers and my uncle. Yes na true say security dey on ground now but e no dey enough, we expect dem to enter bush go get dis pipo instead of staying with us because we know say one day dem go leave and dis pipo fit come back." Na so Ahmed tok.

Alhaji Isiya say lose im nephew for di crisis and dem burn im brother shop wey worth nearly 2M.Isiya tell BBC say "everybody wey dey dis our town(Kware) dey affected with wetin don happun. Dem kill my sister pikin and dem burn my brother shop wit goods of nearly two million inside."

Although authorities never fit confam how many pipo don die since di crisis start for Zamfara, Sani say Kware town for Shinkafi LGA alone don lose 250 pipo within di last three months.

"Na 250 pipo we lose for Kware town alone and I fit mention all dia names because na pipo wey I dey stay with and I know." Dis na wetin Sani yan.

Ahmed Sani say im no get house again na squat im dey squat afta di jaguda pipo burn im house

Wetin dey cause di kili-kili for Zamfara?

On Sunday, Nigeria goment order di suspension of mining activities for Zamfara State, according to di police, dem get intelligence report say di jaguda pipo dey work wit illegal miners to cause crisis for di state.

But according to security sabi pesin Kabiru Adamu, di Zamfara problem na one wey start small before e reach dis present level.

"How di whole thing take start na from cattle rustling wey start around dat 2012 and na majorly due to desertification wey dey happun for those areas, sand-sand from desert don dey full everywhere and di average fulani man no get anything else to do since no food for im animals, na so many of dem wey dey stay in side deep bushes start to dey enter towns to steal then rush back to dia hamlets."

Pipo don lose property worth millions inside di Zamfara crisis

As for di weapons wey dis pipo dey use Adamu say Nigeria lose borders na im allow dis pipo get guns from neighbouring countries and say politicians get hand inside too.

"Nigeria immigrations and customs service na dem get major blame for weapons because our research show say most of dis weapons na from neighbouring countries but e get those of dem wey get from politicians wey wan make dem epp dem during election period."

"Our research show say di criminality wey dey happun for Zamfara no dey related with di mining as some pipo dey tink and now wey goment say make mining stop and foreigners to leave within 48hrs, dis go lead to more problems because di economy go suffer more wey fit lead to more criminality as e get many Zamfara indigenes wey dey use di mining activities support dia families."

On Friday and Saturday many pipo for Nigeria and London enta street protest wetin dey happun for Zamfara State after reports for months show say many pipo die.