Image copyright Ikema Patrick Image example Pipo dey buy food for Buea market South-West Nigeria

Cameroon goment say 561,069 pipo (306,295 for Southwest and and Northwest 254, 774 pipo) no go get chop for Anglophone regions, Ministry sound warning.

Since last year go reach for de first part of dis year, chop di lack for de Anglophone regions. programme for monitor and ameliorate food security for ministry of Agriculture and rural development don tok.

"Pipo no farm fain last year because deh abandon farms for seka de Anglophone crisis and insects and birds also spoil chop for farm", de report tok.

If deh no do any tin, di pipo no go get chop for Anglophone regions by June, Ministry sound warning.

Figures from World Food Programme show say 250,000 pipo dey for critical condition weh deh lack chop for de two regions.

De situation worry for divisions laik Meme, Fako and Lebialem for Southwest and Boyo, Bui, Donga and Matung, Menchum, Momo and Ngoketunjia.

"Chop spoil for farm as ah no fit harvest am, for seka de fighting weh e dey for we area, for Batibo for momo division for Northwest region", farmer, Atug Alice tok.

"Just now, ah no di go farm for bush since, na for there weh a fit get plenti sell some because if army form goment and separatists forces no kill we, na separatist di stop we for go farm", Atuh tell BBC News Pidgin.

Fon Nsoh, Coordinator for Community Initiative for Sustainable Development, COMINSUD, support di tok say pipo di only try for farm small near house and inside town.

Deh don abandon farms, deh spoil seeds deh, burn chop for house.

De situation bad sotei and plenta pipo for Bamenda no fit get chop for some parts for de region. Some di chop wit no oil and common spices, COMINSUD coordinator tok.

As de situation worse for Anglophone regions, West region di feel de heat and same for place laik East and Far North wit Boko Haram and pipo weh deh run from Central African Republic.

Anglophone crisis make 430,000 pipo run go oda areas for Cameroon, 33,000 pipo go Nigeria.