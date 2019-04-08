Image copyright Euracare Advanced Diagnostic and Heart Centre Image example Some of di doctors wey do di surgery

Seven-member team of Ghanaian doctors make history for Ghana as dem perform de first brain surgery where dem no cut patient en skull for de country.

Dem perform de two-hour surgery plus modern equipment den computer software for Euracare Advanced Diagnostic and Heart Centre, which be private health facility for Accra.

De doctors manage remove de brain den tumours from de skull inside plus small hole wey dem take tube pass through de groin catch de artery which dey contain brain aneurysm.

According to de doctors, dis format dey minimize injury or danger to veins den nerves of de patient.

Interventional radiologist, Dr Benjamin Dabo Sarkodie, who lead de team of seven doctors talk national broadcaster, Daily Graphic say after like three weeks after de successful surgery de patient who dey suffer ruptured brain dey recover well.

Brain aneurysm or cerebral aneurysm be some sickness wey dey cause weak spot inside de wall of blood vessel for de brain inside.

De area of de blood vessel dey wear out sake of constant flow of blood which dey bulge out like bubble.

De condition, which is fatal, affects men and women of all ages.