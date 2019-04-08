Image copyright TWITTER/@NGRPresident Image example Presido Buhari dey Dubai to try bring investments come Nigeria

Nigeria Presido, Muhammadu Buhari don tok say di kontri don take lead fo cyber policing for West Africa.

E tok dis one on Monday for di Annual Investing Meeting for Dubai, UAE.

According to Presido Buhari, di cyber policing na to protect di good while dem dey try comot di bad tins for di digital space.

Some of di bad tins wey im mention na fake news, manipulation of elections and also say e dey organize violence

E ask make private and public sectors to come togeda to helep create digital world wey go dey accessible, easy and safe.

But question come dey about how im administration dey helep digital world to grow as last month, im refuse to sign di Digital and Rights Freedom Bill wey come to protect di human rights of pipo wey dey use di internet.

For letter wey di presidency send di senate dem tok say, e no sign di bill because "di bill get plenti technical mata for inside and e no explain dem well-well."

Di Paradigm Initiative wey be joinbodi wey dey work make more pipo for access digital world and get digital rights for Africa tok say e shock dem wella say Presido Buhari no gree signbut dem want make di National Assembly to revise di bill and present am again.

Presido Buhari currently dey Dubai to try get investments for different sector for di economy for Nigeria in terms of poer, agriculture, hospitality, housing, healthcare and plenti odas according to press release by wey Special Adviser to President on Media and Publicity, Femi Adeshina bring come out.