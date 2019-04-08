Image copyright AFP Image example Di protest increase in number for Sudan capital

Witnesses for di sit in protest don topk say some military persons bin dey protect protesters even as clashes turn deadly between security forces and protesters.

Tori be say army bin dey try chase pick-up trucks wey bin dey fire protesters tear gas for di second night of di sitin protest for di capital city of Khartoum wey dey call for Presido Omar al-Bashir to resign.

Officials don tok say seven protesters don die since Saturday.

Oga Bashir wey don dey power for almost 30 years, and don refuse demands say make e comot office.

Wetin happun on Sunday?

One protester tell BBC say some pick-up trucks come and start to dey fire tear gas and live ammunition for di thousands of pipo wey det do sit in protest for di Sudanese capital.

E tok say di military bin no dey pick sides to start but afta time start to dey protect di protesters against who tori dey report say be agents from di National Intelligence and Security Service (NISS).

Di pesin wey bin dey di protest tok say na wen di security forces appear di second time na wen running start.

Image copyright AFP Image example Army vehicle dey pass protesters for di military headquarters on Monday

Ali Ibrahim, of di Sudanese Professionals Association (SPA), wey organize di protest tok say military fire shots go up so security no go fit drive protesters comot.

Even as, di Information Minister Hassan Ismail tok say di HQ dey "cleared completely".

Dis current protest start on Friday and na di biggest one since di unrest for di presido step down for December.

Image copyright Reuters Image example President Bashir bin declare state of national emergency for February

E be like di protesters bin hope say dem go be coup, as dem dey beg army to force oga Al-Bashir to comot office.

Since di unrest start, Human Rights Watch tok say 51 pipo don die on top di mata but goment tok say na only 32 pipo die.

Di protests bin start on top increase of fuel price and bread for December wey come raise di cost of living wey start di call for di presido to resign.

For February, e bin look like e go step down but oga Al-Bashir call for state of emergency as e say di protesters make sense but na only elections go fit bounce am.