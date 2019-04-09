Ken Nwadiogbu na young Nigerian hyperrealism artist wey wan make pipo use am as example to show say Nigerian youths no lazy.

Di 25 year old artist tell BBC Pidgin say im love for di art make am park im Civil Engineering degree one side to focus on drawing.

Im tok say e face plenti challenge wen im enta di art world, but im continue because of im love for di work even wen pipo no dey really chook eye for im work.

But all di experience na sometin wey Nwadiogbu say e no go change for anytin as everytin don contribute to wia im dey now.

Nwadiogbu don plenti accolades ontop im work like The Future Awards Africa and dey also inspire young pipo with tok-tok engagement den like TEDx events dem.

Produced by: Faith Oshoko, Grace Ekpu and Joshua Akinyemi