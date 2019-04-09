Image copyright Ahmed Sani Image example Ahmed Sanni lose im two houses, brothers and uncle inside di attack wey happun for Kware, Zamfare state on Monday, April 1 2019

Local tori pipo for Nigeria dey report say like twenty pipo don die and odas injure inside anoda attack by suspected Fulani herdsmen for Unngwan Aku village, Kajuru Local Government Area of Kaduna state, North West of di kontri.

Tori pipo Punch say pesin wey carry eye see as e happun say di attackers wear military uniform, enter di village around 7pm Monday evening, di men wey carry AK47 guns and cutlass shoot anytin wey dem carry eye see for di village.

Tori be say some pipo manage escape enter bush and di attackers dem wear bullet proof vests.

From di North, South, East to West, Nigeria don record different security challenge including kidnappings, cult clash and jaguda pipo wey dey kili-kili pipo in di last few days and dis one don make pipo open mouth and even enta street to protest.

Kaduna

Di Kajuru attack no be di first tori of kasala wey don comot from Kaduna recently.

Early dis year, goment confam say 66 pipo bin die for Kajuru wen gunmen attack.

Aside from dis one, to travel for di Abuja-Kaduna highway na sometin wey pipo dey avoid as kidnappers no dey allow pipo see road.

Many pipo don fall back to dey use train while police don begin operation "Puff Adder" to arrest di situation.

Image copyright Twitter/GovKaduna Image example Kaduna Govnor El Rufai visit Kakangi, Birnin Gwari Local Government wia jaguda pipo attack, kill pipo, wounjure plenty come burn down houses and di community market.

Zamfara killings

For plenti months now, residents for Zamfara state never fit drink water keep cup for ground as jaguda pipo continue to dey terrorise communities, dey kill, kidnap and destroy properties.

Although authorities never fit confam how many pipo don die since di crisis start for Zamfara, one resident Shehu Sani wey dey stay Kware town for Shinkafi LGA tell BBC Pidgin say dem don lose 250 pipo within di last three months.

"Na 250 pipo we lose for Kware town alone and I fit mention all dia names because na pipo wey I dey stay with and I know." Dis na wetin Sani yan.

Last week pipo march enta street to demand make goment do something fast.

Police oga Mohammed Adamu say dia operation "Puff Adder" dey ontop di situation.

On Sunday, goment announce di suspension of mining activities for di state say e get hand inside di crisis but some sabi pipo shake head say dat one no join.

Image copyright Ahmed Sanni Image example Pipo don lose property worth millions inside di Zamfara crisis

Rivers

Rivers state for South-South of di kontri still dey battle dia own palava.

Eight pipo die for weekend for Mgbuo-Odohia village Rumuolumeni inside Obio Akpor Local goment area wen cult groups qwanta.

Although police dey ground dia now dey chook eye inside di mata, residents still dey fear, plenti pipo don run comot and shops dey locked as taxi, bus and keke pipo no gree ply dat route.

Image example Ruth Abraham lose her husband for di Mgbuo-Odohia killings for Rivers state.

Ondo

Six pipo die on Monday wen armed robbers attack di First Bank for Ido Ani, Ose Local Government Area of Ondo State.

According to police, di pipo wey die include one police inspector, di Vice Principal of Ido Ani Grammar School, and employees of the bank.

Image copyright The Nation Online Image example Six pipo die afta armed robbers attack bank for Ondo state South West Nigeria.

Lagos

For weekend for di commercial city of Nigeria, gunmen kidnap di state Fire Service Director, Rasaki Musibau and six oda pipo.

Dis one happun Saturday last week along Iwoye bridge for Itokin-Epe road for Ikorodu.

Tori be say di kidnappers don contact di family to ask for ransom.

According to police tok-tok pesin for di state Bala Elkana police dey ontop di situation.