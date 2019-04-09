Image copyright Getty Images

Nigerian musician Wizkid be surprise guest for Drake concert for The O2 Arena wey dey London. Di two artists wey collaborate on top di Drake hit, One Dance for 2016 and on top Wizkid 2017 hit, 'Come Closer'.

Di performance cause plenti tok-tok ontop social media ontop say Drake no show face inside di music video even though im follow sing di song.

After Wizkid join Drake perform Come Closer, e also perform im oda hit, Soco.

Di performance make pipo react ontop social media.

Skip Twitter post by @UMEHoma Wizkid fans about to go ballistic when they wake up. Isimma odeh preparing unknown facts about Wizkid’s shadow, and Davido fans looking for how wizkid didn’t enter with enough swag.



Sigh, it’s going to be a long day. https://t.co/n60RiEA7Jk — Umeh and 99 others (@UMEHoma) 9 ਅਪ੍ਰੈਲ 2019

Skip Twitter post by @ITz_ibimCookey Lol, Drake brought Wizkid out yen yen yen



How many people were actually singing along...... Baba be like upcoming artist 😂😂😂😂



But what do I know??🤷‍♀️🤷‍♀️ pic.twitter.com/CaNkqomDOE — TheCookey (@ITz_ibimCookey) 8 ਅਪ੍ਰੈਲ 2019

Skip Twitter post by @mc_wizz Wizkid and Davido are definitely the hottest export in Nigerian music Inc. at the moment. We all should appreciate them rather than always comparing them. They are both legendary, love them! but Wizkid is more mature and definitely better. Nobody should argue again pls. — MC Wizz official (@mc_wizz) 9 ਅਪ੍ਰੈਲ 2019

Drake currently dey on im Assassination Vacation Tour and Wizkid announce for press conference dis year say im go collabo with Drake again for im new album.