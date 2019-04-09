Wizkid and Drake 02 Arena concert performance dey make pipo hala

Wizkid and Drake Image copyright Getty Images

Nigerian musician Wizkid be surprise guest for Drake concert for The O2 Arena wey dey London. Di two artists wey collaborate on top di Drake hit, One Dance for 2016 and on top Wizkid 2017 hit, 'Come Closer'.

Di performance cause plenti tok-tok ontop social media ontop say Drake no show face inside di music video even though im follow sing di song.

After Wizkid join Drake perform Come Closer, e also perform im oda hit, Soco.

Di performance make pipo react ontop social media.

Drake currently dey on im Assassination Vacation Tour and Wizkid announce for press conference dis year say im go collabo with Drake again for im new album.

