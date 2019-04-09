Wizkid and Drake 02 Arena concert performance dey make pipo hala
- 9 April 2019
Nigerian musician Wizkid be surprise guest for Drake concert for The O2 Arena wey dey London. Di two artists wey collaborate on top di Drake hit, One Dance for 2016 and on top Wizkid 2017 hit, 'Come Closer'.
Di performance cause plenti tok-tok ontop social media ontop say Drake no show face inside di music video even though im follow sing di song.
Drake just brought out Wizkid at his O2 show in London. pic.twitter.com/wzJebNUh9S— Africa Facts Zone (@AfricaFactsZone) 8 ਅਪ੍ਰੈਲ 2019
After Wizkid join Drake perform Come Closer, e also perform im oda hit, Soco.
4/8: Wizkid performing “Soco” at Drake’s show at the O2 Arena in London. pic.twitter.com/YYclGO1Qs9— Wizkid News 🌍 (@WizkidSource) 8 ਅਪ੍ਰੈਲ 2019
Di performance make pipo react ontop social media.
Lmfao bomboclat yaaaaass @wizkidayo ❤️❤️❤️❤️ get it !! DreAms do come true 🙏✊— SKALES (@youngskales) 9 ਅਪ੍ਰੈਲ 2019
That moment when drake was chasing wizkid on the stage.... Gives me so much joy 😭😭😭😭😭❤️ pic.twitter.com/3exTsqtS9z— olanrewaju (@_Okikiola_) 9 ਅਪ੍ਰੈਲ 2019
Wizkid fans about to go ballistic when they wake up. Isimma odeh preparing unknown facts about Wizkid’s shadow, and Davido fans looking for how wizkid didn’t enter with enough swag.— Umeh and 99 others (@UMEHoma) 9 ਅਪ੍ਰੈਲ 2019
Sigh, it’s going to be a long day. https://t.co/n60RiEA7Jk
Lol, Drake brought Wizkid out yen yen yen— TheCookey (@ITz_ibimCookey) 8 ਅਪ੍ਰੈਲ 2019
How many people were actually singing along...... Baba be like upcoming artist 😂😂😂😂
But what do I know??🤷♀️🤷♀️ pic.twitter.com/CaNkqomDOE
Wizkid and Davido are definitely the hottest export in Nigerian music Inc. at the moment. We all should appreciate them rather than always comparing them. They are both legendary, love them! but Wizkid is more mature and definitely better. Nobody should argue again pls.— MC Wizz official (@mc_wizz) 9 ਅਪ੍ਰੈਲ 2019
Drake currently dey on im Assassination Vacation Tour and Wizkid announce for press conference dis year say im go collabo with Drake again for im new album.
New WIZKID x DRAKE coming soon! Bouta give dem for the fourth time 🔥
A post shared by Wizkid News (@wizkidnews) on
