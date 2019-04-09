Image copyright Getty Images Image example Murphy become global star afta im do di coming to america feem for 1988

Prince Akeem of Zamunda dey show again for theatres soon and di royal asoebi don ready!

Na Ruth E. Carter wey win Oscar award for her costume design work for Black Panther post for her Instagram page tok say e dey official.

E don reach 31 years since dem release di first installation of di feem and tori be say e fit hit cinema for 2020.

Plenti celebs follow comment dia joy on top di news wey include Fast and Furious actor, Tyrese Gibson.

E no be di only reboot wey don dey pipeline as Will Smith don de do videos of Behind di scenes for di shooting of Bad Boys.