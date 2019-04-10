Buhari don return to Nigeria

Image copyright @BayoOmoboriowo Image example Di presidential jet land Abuja around 10:45 pm on Tuesday night

Nigeria President Muhammadu Buhari return to Abuja on Tuesday night from Dubai, one day before im suppose land.

According to di News Agency of Nigeria, di president bin suppose land di kontri from Dubai, di United Arab Emirates on Wednesday by 1:30am.

But tori be say di presidential jet later land di the presidential wing of di Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport Abuja by 10:45pm on Tuesday night.

E no clear why di president make U-turn come back earlier dan im schedule but since im comot, di kontri don experience different security challenge dem.

From Zamfara, Kaduna to Rivers and oda part of di kontri, na one tori of kili-kili to di oda.

Na on April 4 president Buhari comot Abuja to Amman, for Jordan ontop di invitation of King Abdullah II bin Al-Hussein to participate for di World Economic Forum (WEF), wia im deliver address for di opening of di event togeda wit di United Nations Secretary General, António Guterres.

From dia, president Buhari move go Dubai on Sunday to participate for di ninth edition of di Annual Investment Meeting.

Di president also do oda tok-tok wit stakeholders and investors for Dubai.