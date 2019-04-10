Image example NDC earlier dis year hit de streets dey protest against vigilante groups for Ghana

Ghana two main political parties, New Patriotic Party (NPP) den National Democratic Congress (NDC) agree for de first time agree say dem go work together make dem disband operations of vigilante groups who dey operate within dema parties.

Dis be de first time dem agree together since Nana Akufo-Addo give directive sey make de two parties work together on dis matter.

Dem finally meet after over 40 days since de President en directive for Tuesday, April 9, 2019, where National Peace Council mediate dema first meeting.

De National Peace Council after de meeting talk sey de two parties come agree sey agree militia groups go damage democracy for Ghana.

But de NDC dey want make dem look beyond political parties den target some of de security agencies who get vigilante people for inside.

According to NDC Chairman, Samuel Ofosu Ampofu, "we dey talk about beyond political parties, even within de security agencies today vigilantism be very entrenched like de national security agencies."

"That be why we believe that we believe sey dem no for restrict am to only to political parties otherwise we will miss the point.

Meanwhile, de NPP too say dem make committed to de process, NPP Chairman, Freddie Blay talk sey "we dey very committed and therefore will go do everything possible so say that violence in wana politics, den intimidation inside wana politics go end."

In de last few years, party-affiliated vigilante groups start dey emerge for Ghana, dem dey use mainly violence den intimidation during elections.

Dema operations start dey cause alarm after alleged vigilante operations spoil by-elections for Accra after which another man die for NDC office sake of suspected vigilante people attack am.