Around town, some filling stations no open at all while di ones wey open, na so long line of motor and pipo full wia dem wan buy according to oga of Independent Petroleum Marketers for Rivers State southern Nigeria.

But dem still dey buy petrol for N145 per litre, Chairman of Independent Petroleum Marketers Association of Nigeria, IPMAN Emmanuel Inimgba tell BBC News Pidgin.

Inimgba say true true, fuel lines dey but na panic buying pipo dey do as dem hear tori say di Petroleum Products Pricing and Regulatory Agency PPPRA wan increase price of petroleum products but say supply dey.

"We get supply, plenti supply. As I dey tok to you now, one vessel dey for jetty, Okrika jetty hia wey dey discharge product, we get enof supply."

"However, panic dey say federal goment wan increase price of PMS (Premium Motor Spirit) to deregulate fully, but federal goment don set up machinery to check private tank farms and filling stations make e no be say we dey hide fuel or anytin." Di IPMAN oga add.

Inimgba come add say 'anoda tin be say wen rumour comot like dis, panic go dey and wetin we dey see now na panic buying and pipo wey wan take advantage of di situation and we no allow am.'

E add say dem need close joint monitoring wit Department of Petroleum Resources DPR team to supervise, so dat filling stations wey get product no go hide.

I wonder, queue no suppose dey DPR oga

Di Zonal Operations Controller DPR Port Harcourt Bassey Nkanga say im no understand why queues dey as na for night pesin call am say line don dey for filling station but as at now, dia monitoring team don enta road to monitor di situation and im dey wait for real time reports from dem.

'We dey for field as we see small small queues, like 6,7,8 cars for filling for town. I wonder queue dey, e no suppose dey. we dey out already to check and make sure say all di fuel wey dem lift from di depots dem discharge and sell am for di filling station. if anybodi dey try tio do any sharp practice we dey on top of am and we go stop any funny tin pipo an do before start'

On top di rumour say federal goment wan increase price of petroleum product, Nkanga say dat one no be true sy if federal goment wan do dat kain tin, make pipo wait for di announcement but as at now notin like dat.

Im come add say dem don activate dia emergency desk for monitor di situation and dia teams dey different parts of Port Harcourt but dem neva make any arrests as at di time wey we call dem.