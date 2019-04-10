Image copyright Alamy

Alhaji Shehu Dinawa wey be secretary of Miners Association for Zamfara State say dem no gree wit goment tok say mining get hand for insecurity wey dey happun for di state.

On Sunday, Nigeria federal goment ban all mining activities for di state, wia killi killi don dey go on for some time now. Goment bin also ask all foreigners for mining sites to vamoose from di area.

Alhaji Dinawa wey follow BBC Pidgin tok, say dia pipo no dey support di bandits, say infact di bandits kill some of dem for gbege wey don happun before.

Image copyright Shehu Dinawa

"Di first thing be say goment dey wrong to ban pipo wey dey find something chop and feed dia families without finding alternatives for dem. Pipo wey dey into dis mining plenti well well, na how dem wan survive now?

"Dis na anoda incorrect decision because we no get hand for wetin dey happun, infact di bandits don even kill some of our pipo before," im tok.

Dinawa wey get three mining sites for Birnin Magaji and Bukuyyun LGAs wey in dey mine gold say im association dey call on goment to quickly resolve di issue so dat dia members go continue to find food chop.

For Kano State, na di same issue afta di state Police Command on Tuesday go Sumaila LGA to enforce di ban wey affect di northwest states.

Image copyright Shehu Dinawa

Police say dia men go dey di sites at all times but Sani Ango wey be one of di miners wey dey work dia tell BBC say dis goment decision na one wey fit lead some to criminality.

"Dis na wia we dey work and find food chop and now dem say make we no work again, wetin we suppose do, some fit go join criminal gang to survive."

Many states for Nigeria especially for north west dey suffer insecurity problems. Zamfara State Governor Abdulaziz Yari on Tuesday tok say up to 3000 pipo don die on top security problems for im state in di last five years.