Anambra State legislators bring law to make expensive burial offence

Image copyright PIUS UTOMI EKPEI Image example Burials for eastern Nigeria fit be big ceremony

Anambra State House of Assembly don declare law say expensive burial don become criminal offence for di state.

Inside di bill wey di State Assembly pass on Tuesday, di law go control burial ceremony activities and e go become offence if anybody do burial pass one day for di state.

Peter Ibida wey dey represent Njikoka II constituency, tell BBC say, dem true true pas di law and now e dey for di state Govnor Willy Obiano table dey wait for im signature. Im say once oga govnor sign am, di law go begin work immediately.

Di bill wey Charles Ezeani wey dey represent Anaocha II constituency bin sponsor also say, in case pesin die, "nobodi go deposit deadi bodi for mortuary pass two months from di time wey di pesin die, and burial ceremony go be for one day."

Image copyright PIUS UTOMI EKPEI

Di law also say during di burial, na family of di pesin wey die "go provide food for dia kinsmen, relatives plus oda pipo wey come show dem solidarity according to how dia hand reach."

According to di law, no more destroying of property, shooting gun, hailing, blocking road plus street wen dem dey do burial ceremony.

How dem dey do burial for Igboland

Burial ceremony dey different different according to communities for Igboland and dem sabi dey expensive no be small.

Inside di same community sef, burial ceremony no be di same tin at all. Burial for old pesin different from burial of young pesin. If di pesin get title like Ozo for example, im burial na anoda level. As dem different na so di tins wey you suppose do for dia burial too different.

Image copyright PIUS UTOMI EKPEI Image example Some religions dey bury di same day pesin die

As different tins for life dey continue to dey expensive, na so too di cost of burial dey increase.

Most times wen pesin die, and im family dey cry, die cry no be only because sombodi die but wia dem go from find moni to do all di many many different expensive burial ceremonies.

Di kain gbese wey pipo dey enta for burial make Catholic Bishops for east of Nigeria to condemn di practice.

For states like Enugu, di archdiocese bin pass law say any deadi bodi wey stay pass two weeks afta di pesin die, church no go come follow dem do burial.