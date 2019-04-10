Image copyright Twitter

Police don arrest 33 pipo wey dem suspect to be cultist wey clash on Wednesday for Fadeyi area Lagos wia dia gbege kill one pesin.

Kasala burst between two factions of cult groups dem from Fadeyi and Alakara area, according to Police.

"We rush go di area quick-quick as soon as we get informate about dia clash and we don arrest 33 of dem and dem dey face question." Police tok-tok pesin Bala Elkana tell BBC Pidgin.

Oga Elkana say di cultist kill one pesin wey bin dey ride im okada and wunjure anoda pesin.

"We collect 10 fire arms from di 33 suspected cultists wey we arrest"

Di police tok-tok pesin say dis two cult groups sabi fight each oda and once dem begin dia fight-fight dem dey like use di major road and na innocent pipo dey suffer but police no go allow dem dis bad tin.

Oga Elkana say dem go carry di suspect dem go court very soon.