Thousands of residents for di Sudan capital city of Khartoum don begin chant say dia leader Omar al-Bashir regime "don fall."

Dem still dey wait for statement from di army wey dem promise more than four hours ago.

Reuters news agency dey quote unnamed sources say di president don step down and consultation dey under way to set up transitional council, but we never fit confirm di tori.

Di protesters say dem "dem no go comot from here, we dey wait for di big news. But we know say Bashir must go."

According to eye witness dem wey tok to Reuters and AFP, some Sudanese soldiers raid di office of one group wey dey linked to di President ruling National Congress for Khartoum.

President al-Bashir don dey for power since 1989 wey be 30 years now.