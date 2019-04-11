Image example JAMB Registrar, Prof . Ishaq Oloyede

Over one million candidates na im go write di 2019 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination to enter universities across Nigeria.

The examination go begin today, April 11 to end Wednesday next week April 17.

Oga of di join body wey dey conduct di exam, di Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) Professor Ishaq Oloyede tell BBC say dem get camera wey fit see everything wey dey happun inside di examination hall.

"If any candidate do wuru-wuru, camera go catch am, and na only dat candiadte go face di music, anybody wey no join for di wuru-wuru notin concern am,

"If di wuru-wuru come full di centre, we go cancel di exam come repeat di exam for only di candidates wey no get hand inside di mata, you know say na we tok say make dem go write for dia.

Prof Oloyede also say JAMB get monitors to dey watch and monitor how di whole exam dey go for dia office.

JAMB bin don also list tins wey candidates no suppose carry enta examination hall.

Dem ban items like Phone, Wrist Watch, Calculators, Spy glass, Cameras, Recorders, Microphones, Ear piece, Pen ort Biro, Smart lense, ATM card, Eraser and odas.