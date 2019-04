Image copyright Getty Images

Di join bodi ontop election mata for Nigeria di Independent Electoral Commission don deny tori say dem never pay di Ad Hoc staff wey follow dem work for di election wey happun on February 26 and March 2.

Tok-tok pesin for INEC Rotimi Oyekanmi tell BBC Pidgin say di join bodi position be say dem don pay all di confam Ad Hoc staff wey follow dem work except for some few pipo wey get bank number wahala.

Dis one dey come as some pipo still dey ginger, dey do I no go gree say INEC never still pay dem for dia work more dan one month afta di election.

Oyekanmi say as di crowd large, e make di payment get process wey bin cause some delay, wey dem don sort out now.

"Some of di pipo no get BVN, dem submit oda pipo account number and our numbers system reject am, some wey no work turn -up dey ask for money because dem initially call dem for screening.

"All manner of funny tins na im we dey take ear hear." na so Oyekanmi tok.

Oyekanmi continue say everybody wey work for INEC wey no get bank number issue don collect dia money.

Im add say anybody wey tok odawise make im come forward, provide evidence, wia im work, di polling unit, local goment and di electoral officer im follow work.