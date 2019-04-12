Image example Na very few foto naim dey of Ahmed Hussein-Suale. Dis one dey among di ones wey dem show ontop Ghana TV last year

Ghana Police say dem arrest one more suspect behind de murder of Tiger Eye PI journalist, Ahmed Hussein-Suale.

Acting Greater Accra Region Police Commander, DCOP Kwaku Boadu Peprah talk Accra-based Citi FM say de 29-year-old suspect, Abdul Rasheed try sey he go bribe police make dem stop dey search am.

According to DCOP Kwaku Boadu Peprah, "we get information sey de suspect call one Policeman say he get filla sey Accra Regional Police Command dey look for am over Suale en murder. So he go like make de policeman help am so sey de Accra Regional Police go stop dey search am."

"He talk de police say make dem meet for West Hills Mall so sey he go give am money which he go take bribe de police officers make dem stop dey search am… So dem lay ambush for West Hills Mall wey dem arrest am as he arrive" DCOP Kwaku Boadu Peprah add.

Dis arrest go be de second person police arrest in connection to de murder, so far Ghana CID Boss COP Maame Tiwaa Addo Dankwa say dem question 13 suspects over de murder case.

Two unknown gunmen kill Ahmed Hussein-Saule, investigative Journalist who dey work plus Tiger Eye PI around January 16 as he dey go home.