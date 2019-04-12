Image copyright Getty Images Image example Lt Gen Omar Zain al-Abdin, di head of di political military committee dey tok to tori pipo

Di head of Sudan temporary military political council say army no get ambition to control power, say dem ready step down in one month sef if di kontri fit form goment.

Omar Zein Abideen tell tori pipo say di two-year transitional period wey dem tok fit short pass so like one month if katakata no burst.

"We guarantee say na civilians go run di new goment without di military," im tok.

Im add say di military make move to comot President Omar al-Bashir to meet di demand of di pipo wey dey do I no go gree, im ask for peace and calm to tok-tok about di kontri economic and political issues.

"Di committee plan to begin tok-tok wit political groups dem later. We dey protect di demand of di pipo by agreement from di political organisations, but we no go allow katakata to burst," na so Abideen tok.

Im dey tok afta Sudan opposition groups wey dey lead di protest wey don go on for months call on pipo to enta street again afta di Friday prayers.

Thousands of pipo bone di overnight curfew wey military put for ground afta dem overthrow Bashir.

Di protesters dey fear say di coup leaders dey too close to di president wey dme comot from power.

Meanwhile The military says it will not extradite him on war crimes charges.

However, he may be put on trial inside Sudan, according to the military council.