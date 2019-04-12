Image copyright ullstein bild

Nigeria Federal Executive Council (FEC) decision to approve N2.8billion for digital connections for prisons na misplaced priority becos as e be so, Nigeria no get prison system, according one ogbonge Nigerian lawyer.

Digital connectivity of Nigeria prisons for be good idea if to say facilities for di prisons no be old skool, na wetin Joseph Bodunrin Daudu wey be former President of di Nigeria Bar Association (NBA) and Senior Advocate of Nigeria (SAN) tok.

"E no possible to digitalise prison system wey no dey exists."

If beta place no dey to put human being den why dem dey worry about information? na so Daudu tell BBC Pidgin.

For Wednesday FEC meeting, di council approve N2.8billion to connect all di prison computers to one central system.

According to di attorney-general of di federation, Abubakar Malami, di connection go improve di justice system, help monitor cases wey dey pending, plus track pipo wey don over stay or no even suppose stay for prison.

Joseph Daudu SAN

But oga Daudu say, dis na case of too much concentration of prison activities for Abuja. Im say, instead of to cari evritin go Abuja, evri prison suppose manage im own information.

'Na good direction for di justice system'

President, Information Security Roundtable, Rogba Adeoye say dis decision wey goment make so, na good direction for di justice system as far as di right pipo dey dia so di moni no go grow wings.

Adeoye believe say wen information gada for one place e go helep make evritin dey transparent.

Unto how digitalisation go help track who over stay or who no too stay, Daudu say, pipo wey go work wit di computers fit wit clear eye no put some information, den how you wan sabi anytin if di correct informate no dey dia.

But Adeoye wey be di information technology oga follow join mouth say true true, if goment put pipo wey go manage di system wella, put pipo wey dem train well, wey sabi wetin dem dey do, di justice system go really benefit.