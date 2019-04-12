Image copyright Twitter: @SheLovesArtemis

Hash tag #Nneka turn hot topic for twitter afta she enta one post tok her own on top wetin she tink about any man wey wan enta relationship wit her.

Tori be say one Nigerian Nneka tweet say "I no be liability but at di same time, na so e don everly dey. Men dey provide for women. Once you say you love me, you already dey owe me moni, if you say you no go give, bye bye."

Some pipo para unto why she go yan dat kain tin, odas support her tok, some sef cari di yab reach her tribe.

Di tok even enta tribe mata as pipo begin shade women from south east of Nigeria.

But how all dis tok first take start sef?

Na one woman, Lilian Orwah, post say "women naturally dey expensive" na im Nneka tok her own.

Issues wey concern moni and relationship - As e be

From way back di culture for many parts of Africa be say woman go dey house take care of pikin dem while di man go go hustle for moni.

But now tins don dey change, as more women prefer to go hustle for dia own moni too.

Even though society dey encourage women to find sometin wey go give dem moni, e still get some women wey take dat hand choose say dem wan be full time house wife.

Dis na dia personal choice and notin dey wrong wit am.

Still, sake of how di economy dey today - tins hard - e dey good make woman get some kain work wey fit dey bring moni.

Anoda reason wey e no too fine to do siddon look dey wait for man be say, nobody know tomorrow.

Even as we no plan for bad tin, full timehouse wife wey marry rich husband fit turn beggar if di man die and she no get anyway to make moni.

Las las, na di woman choice to decide how she want her own to be and dat na her right to choice.