Image example Dis na pipo wey dey sell black market fuel on Friday 12 April for Lagos

Nigeria goment oil company don deny tori wey dey spread for town say fuel scarcity dey di kontri.

Ndu Ughamadu wey be Group General Manager, Public Affairs of Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) tok say na olofofo pipo dey spread di tori and make Nigerians no listen to di rumour.

NNPC say fuel dey yanfu-yanfu as dem get over 1 billion litres for April 2019 alone so pipo no need to panic.

But as di NNPC dey cut warning say make pipo shine dia eyes, di reality for Lagos and Port Harcourt as at Friday na serious scarcity for town.

Image example Long queue of cars for petrol filling stations