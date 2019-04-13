Department of Petroleum Resources (DPR) dey wonder why many filling stations dey form fuel scarcity for parts of Nigeria whereas dem know say dem get petrol full inside most of dia tank.

DPR tell BBC News Pidgin on Saturday say dem bin supply over 60 million litres of petrol to Lagos alone inside di last 24 hours and petrol stations wey dem monitor for NNPC Ajah, Surulere and Ilesa axis dey sell fuel.

Lagos

"About five stations wen I visit today, wetin I discover be say pipo dey create artificial scarcity, wia dem get 10 pumps dem go only dey sell two pumps."

"Inside Lagos we realise say pipo begin send message around to tell pipo say fuel scarcity go dey, wey dey happun be say pipo just dey panic and wen we visit those stations e be like say scarcity dey but just panic" Wole Akinyo wey be Zonal Operations Comptroller of DPR tok.

Akinyo add say some stations get up to 35,000 liters of petrol but wusai, dem just dey sell wit only one or two nusle as thos fuel scarce wey make long lines dey for filling stations.

Image example Long queue of cars for petrol filling stations

Port Harcourt

For Port Harcourt, DPR say almost all di filling stations dey sell fuel normal normal especially for areas like Odili, Town and Aba road.

Image example For Kano, noting like fuel scarcity, from wetin BBC Pidgin observe.

Kano

For Kano na normal parole as e be say many filling stations dey continue to sell fuel and pipo of di north western state no dey do panic buying.BBC News Pidgin visit some areas wey filling stations dey, dem dey sell fuel and long queues no dey.

Motorist Abubakar Bida wey speak with BBC say e attend wedding event on Saturday and e no see any long queue or panic buying from Kano residents."I pass some of the major fuel stations wey dey Kano and na normal runs, no panic buying, just normal number of cars wey dey buy fuel."

Dem no support media player for your device Di fuel you dey buy dey complete? We enta filling station to check

Image copyright Kingsley Amajiri Image example Panic buying don dey as scarcity hit Port Harcourt

Fuel scarcity no dey Nigeria - NNPC

Nigeria goment oil company don deny tori wey dey spread for town say fuel scarcity dey di kontri.

Ndu Ughamadu wey be Group General Manager, Public Affairs of Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) tok say na olofofo pipo dey spread di tori and make Nigerians no listen to di rumour.

NNPC say fuel dey yanfu-yanfu as dem get over 1 billion litres for April 2019 alone so pipo no need to panic.

But as di NNPC dey cut warning say make pipo shine dia eyes, di reality for Lagos and Port Harcourt as at Friday na serious scarcity for town.