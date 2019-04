Image copyright Federal Ministry of Finanace

Nigeria goment say dem no get any plans now to remove fuel subsidy alias di extra moni goment dey add to make fuel cheap.

Minister of Finance, Zainab Ahmed, tok dis one afta dem do meeting with investors for IMF/World Bank meeting for Washington DC.

"No immediate plan to remove subsidy. IMF say e go dey beta say dem fuel subsidy no dey again so dat we fit use di resources for oda important sectors."

"If you look di mata as e suppose be, na good suggestion, but here for Nigeria we no get any plans to remove fuel subsidy now becos we neva still designed any oda plan on ground wey go allow us remove di subsidy and provide support for our pipo."

"So plan no dey now to remove fuel subsidy."

"We go dey work wit various groups to find anoda wa if we get to remove am. We neva reach dat point of removing fuel subsidy sha," she tok.