Image copyright Twitter/@IsaacFAdewole

Nigeria goment don approve one new testing kit wey go allow anybody to check by imself whether e get HIV.

Minister of Health, Isaac Adewole say di testing equipment wey pesin fit use for dia house go comot di fear and embarrassment wey dey follow for hospital testing.

Di equipment wey dem di call Alere HIV combo fit tell you your test result within 20 minutes and e dey very easy to use.

Anybody go fit enta drug store to buy and run di test by demsef.

Di only tin pesin need do na to chook your hand to comot blood or use serum and plasma.

Image copyright Getty Images Image example Di health minister say HIV no be death sentence and dis kain testing kit don common well well and e good

Meanwhile di chairman wey investigate di kit dem, Ali Onoja say di equipment no dey fit see virus within di window period wey be four weeks afta pesin expose to di disease.

"We no fit establish weda di kit fit pick di infection inside blood within di window period as dat one dey epp early treatment," oga Onja explain.

However, di minister say di equipment na big progress and e go epp di kontri further reduce di number of pipo wey di suffer from HIV and AIDS .

So far, report show say na 1.9 million pipo dey live wit HIV/AIDS for di kontri, but na only 1.1 million pipo dey on treatment.

800, 000 odas gas also join dem to collect treatment but if dem no know dia status, e go dey impossible. Prof Adewole add put.