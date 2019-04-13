Image copyright Muhammadu Buhari Image example Nigeria Presido

President Muhammadu Buhari don tell di mama and papa of di Government Secondary School girls for Chibok, Borno state, north east Nigeria say im neva forget dia pikin dem wey still dey miss.

Sunday April 14, 2019 go make am five years wey di Chibok girls don dey kidnappers hand afta katakata group, Boko Haram bin kidnap dem from dia school on April 14, 2014.

Image copyright Getty Images Image example On 14 April, 2014 na im tori land say Boko Haram kolobi 276 school girls for Chibok.

Di president bin promise di mama and papa dem say im go bring back di girls for di beginning of im first term for office.

Even tho na 107 of di girls President Buhari don manage rescue so far, im say e no go rest until all of di girls come back to dia family.

Di president say im office still dey on top di mata, including Leah Sharibu wey Boko Haram bin kidnap from her school for Science Secondary School, Dapchi, Yobe State on February 19, 2018.