Nigerian-born fighter Israel Adesanya don cari Kelvin Gastelum eye see pepper for di UFC 236 interim middleweight title fight wey happun for State Farm Arena, Atlanta, Georgia.

Isreal performance and skill for di fight na baba through all di five round wey e cari win Gastelum.

Adesanya, wey dis victory don extend im professional record to 17-0, hail im opponent.

"I bin ready to give everytin wey I get and leave am all for dia. Im na Mexican warrior, but, hey: Me sef got dat Mexicano inside me, too."

Na Gastelum bin set di tone for di fight for di first round so tey e drop Adesanya but di New Zealand based get up sharpaly.

But as di second round come land, 29-year old Adesanya don floor Kelvin Gastelum wit beta blow and by di time e reach di fifth round, those wey di watch don begin dey hail am.

Before pesin go say jack robisson, na so e bring Gastelum down wit im solid take down defence.

Adesanya win di match wit 48-46 unanimous decision and e go jam Australian boxer Robert Whittaker next.

Oga Whittaker bin suppose fight Kelvin Gastelum early dis year but no fit because e gaz go for surgery but report say e go return to action for June or August of 2019.

And if Adesanya beat Whittaker, e go become middleweight champion.